Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,693,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth $4,307,000.

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ FERG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $207.21. The company had a trading volume of 92,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.26. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $208.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

