Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 7,389 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

NKE stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.35. 975,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,491,311. The company has a market cap of $161.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.82 and its 200 day moving average is $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

