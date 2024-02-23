Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,027 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after acquiring an additional 219,892 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,134,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,040,000 after acquiring an additional 210,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $6.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $740.42. The stock had a trading volume of 242,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,377. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $741.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $688.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.79. The company has a market capitalization of $328.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

