Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $28.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Viasat traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.11. 150,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,071,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Get Viasat alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VSAT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Viasat Trading Down 5.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its position in Viasat by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Viasat by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Viasat by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.