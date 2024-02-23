Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 2,238 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,481 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 58.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 28.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 909.0% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 75,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 67,799 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.72. 164,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,661. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $256.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $156.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

