Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $81,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $458.64. 188,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,128. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.