Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,054,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 16,652 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Antero Resources worth $77,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Antero Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Antero Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 43.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 33.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.
Antero Resources Trading Down 3.2 %
NYSE:AR traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $24.88. 1,018,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,792. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Antero Resources
About Antero Resources
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Antero Resources
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Dropbox’s stock is a falling knife worth catching
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Warner Bros. Discover: Debt down, profits up, yet questions remain
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Bloomin’ Brands could blossom in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.