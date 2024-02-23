Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,054,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 16,652 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Antero Resources worth $77,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Antero Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Antero Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 43.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 33.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AR traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $24.88. 1,018,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,792. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

