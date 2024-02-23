Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,348 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $68,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO traded down $23.97 on Friday, hitting $2,734.80. 76,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,422. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,676.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2,601.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,855.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,950.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,868.88.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

