Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,510 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $71,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.74. The company had a trading volume of 104,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.93.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock worth $3,345,030. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

