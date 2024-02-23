Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $65.99 Million Stock Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,165 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Shockwave Medical worth $65,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

Shockwave Medical stock traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.60. 95,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,884. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.62.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $694,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,607.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,695 shares of company stock worth $27,655,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

