Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,604,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Match Group worth $62,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 853,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 57,913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 929,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,421,000 after acquiring an additional 654,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 66,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 41,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Match Group stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.77. 612,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,946,143. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. UBS Group raised their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Match Group

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.