Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.220-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.3 million-$425.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.5 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS.

Sprout Social Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.56. 108,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -53.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $314,048.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,055,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $314,048.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,055,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946. 11.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

