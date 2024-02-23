Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.040-7.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.04-7.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUI. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.21. 121,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,404. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $148.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 326.32%.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

