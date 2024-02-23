NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $10.00. NU shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 17,269,129 shares traded.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Get NU alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of NU by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002,685 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992,413 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NU by 6.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 75,703,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.77 and a beta of 0.93.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.