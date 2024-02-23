NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $10.00. NU shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 17,269,129 shares traded.
The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of NU by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002,685 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992,413 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NU by 6.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 75,703,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.
NU Stock Down 1.3 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.77 and a beta of 0.93.
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
