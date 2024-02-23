Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Shares Down 9.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $1,110.00 to $900.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cable One traded as low as $405.75 and last traded at $429.73. 30,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 70,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $476.06.
Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $758.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $531.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
