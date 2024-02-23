Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Shares Down 9.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $1,110.00 to $900.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cable One traded as low as $405.75 and last traded at $429.73. 30,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 70,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $476.06.

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $758.00.

Get Cable One alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cable One

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cable One Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 987.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth $58,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $531.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.