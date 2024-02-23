Brady (NYSE:BRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Brady updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.950-4.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,081. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. Brady has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $63.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brady by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,227,000 after purchasing an additional 409,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Brady by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brady by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,418,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BRC. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

