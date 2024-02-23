Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Valley National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

VLY opened at $8.47 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $122,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

