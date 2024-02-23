Leon’s Furniture Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:LNF)

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Down 0.7 %
LNF stock opened at C$20.97 on Friday. Leon’s Furniture has a one year low of C$16.46 and a one year high of C$23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.98.
Insider Activity at Leon’s Furniture
In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total value of C$92,909.50. Company insiders own 69.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company provides household furniture, electronics, and appliance installation and repair services; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.
