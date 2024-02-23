Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $628.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 393.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

See Also

