Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 25th.
Winton Land Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 6.23.
About Winton Land
