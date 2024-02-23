Supremex Inc. (SXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on April 5th

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Supremex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of TSE SXP opened at C$3.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.31. Supremex has a 1-year low of C$3.58 and a 1-year high of C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$99.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on Supremex from C$6.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

