ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Earnings Results

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $340.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.92.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,161,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,687,244,000 after purchasing an additional 132,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,244,000 after acquiring an additional 90,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $620,366,000 after acquiring an additional 38,946 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after acquiring an additional 491,935 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,201,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,778,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.90.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

