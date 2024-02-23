Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 6,000 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $413,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,492 shares in the company, valued at $18,934,458.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $102,090.00.

Shares of DIOD opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.37.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $30,756,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 478.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after buying an additional 323,759 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 102.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after buying an additional 292,450 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Diodes during the third quarter valued at about $13,866,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diodes by 272.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after buying an additional 169,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

