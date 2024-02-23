Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 6,000 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $413,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,492 shares in the company, valued at $18,934,458.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $102,090.00.
Shares of DIOD opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $30,756,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 478.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after buying an additional 323,759 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 102.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after buying an additional 292,450 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Diodes during the third quarter valued at about $13,866,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diodes by 272.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after buying an additional 169,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.
DIOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.
Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
