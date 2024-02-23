RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.79-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581.39 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.580 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.89.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Insider Activity at RingCentral

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $30.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $43.28.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $63,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in RingCentral by 433.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

