TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of TTEC worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TTEC by 76.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TTEC by 702.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TTEC by 206.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research upgraded TTEC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

TTEC stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $844.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

