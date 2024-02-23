TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of TTEC worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,914,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TTEC by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after acquiring an additional 112,191 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 19.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 715,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after acquiring an additional 114,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $844.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upgraded TTEC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

