Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,526 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $944.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $818.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $716.22. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $955.99.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

