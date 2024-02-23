Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,799 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $391,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $261,515,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 73.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,496,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,293,000 after purchasing an additional 631,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after purchasing an additional 576,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE LNG opened at $157.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.