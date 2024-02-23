Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $9.85 Million Stock Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,681 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Zeta Global worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZETA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Insider Transactions at Zeta Global

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $48,874.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,295.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

