Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 424,121 Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 424,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,861,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 37,500 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,116,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,773,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,744,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,291,591.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,116,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,773,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,724 shares of company stock worth $56,459,948 in the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69.

BROS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

