Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $8.87 Million in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,574,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of GoodRx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 60,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America cut GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on GoodRx from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

In other GoodRx news, insider Scott Wagner bought 21,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $124,715.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 182,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GDRX opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 163.54 and a beta of 1.33. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

