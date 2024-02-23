Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 30.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 119,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $1,688,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $146.90 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.60 and its 200 day moving average is $126.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.