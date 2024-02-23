Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 164.1% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $146.90 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

