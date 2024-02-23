Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,112 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $10,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $279.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.91. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $320.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.