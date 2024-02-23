Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $530.00 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $300.86 and a twelve month high of $535.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $479.25 and a 200-day moving average of $431.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.64.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

