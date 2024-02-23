Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,574 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Progyny worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Progyny Price Performance

Progyny stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,369 shares of company stock worth $12,052,491. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.