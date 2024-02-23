Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,724 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $13.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

