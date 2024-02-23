Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $61.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $92.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

