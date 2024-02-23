Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,595,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,724 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CWK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084,634 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,113,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at $22,573,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at $38,190,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,515,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after buying an additional 1,776,929 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of CWK stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

