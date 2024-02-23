Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $13.02 Million in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 324,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,023,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Nextracker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Nextracker by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nextracker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nextracker by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $61.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

