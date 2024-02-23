Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of GNK stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,212. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $834.63 million, a P/E ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 38.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

GNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

