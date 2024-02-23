Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells $241,083.52 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $241,083.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,027,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tenable Price Performance
NASDAQ TENB opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $53.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.
Institutional Trading of Tenable
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
