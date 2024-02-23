Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

