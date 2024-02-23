Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE TFPM opened at $12.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Stories

