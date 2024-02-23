Tenaris S.A. (TS) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.80 on May 22nd

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

Tenaris has increased its dividend by an average of 97.6% per year over the last three years. Tenaris has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tenaris to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Trading Down 0.7 %

TS stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. Tenaris has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tenaris

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 41.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at $97,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.