CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.570-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. CoStar Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.57-0.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.80.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,881. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 62.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.