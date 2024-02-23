Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.68

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.68 and last traded at $40.79, with a volume of 18430340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GR Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 472.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 227,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

