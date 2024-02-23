GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.92

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.92 and last traded at $114.26, with a volume of 142271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average of $89.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.12.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $3,011,984.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,700,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $3,011,984.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,700,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $34,962.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,214.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,551 shares of company stock worth $4,287,858 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in GoDaddy by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

