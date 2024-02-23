Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $121.37

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $121.37 and last traded at $120.32, with a volume of 12478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.31.

DY has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

