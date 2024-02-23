Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $550.84

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $550.84 and last traded at $548.10, with a volume of 58328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $548.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MLM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.46.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $507.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.59.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.